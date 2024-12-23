Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Charleston (SC) Cougars meet in Honolulu, Hawaii

Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2) Honolulu; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -4.5; over/under…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2)

Honolulu; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) and Loyola Chicago square off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Ramblers are 9-2 in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago is third in the A-10 scoring 78.9 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Cougars are 8-3 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 16.4 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 6.0.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) scores 13.3 more points per game (78.5) than Loyola Chicago gives up to opponents (65.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging 7.7 points and 5.3 assists for the Ramblers.

Ante Brzovic is shooting 53.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

