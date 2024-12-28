Loyola Chicago hosts Saint Bonaventure after Tanin’s 20-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-7) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-4, 0-1 A-10) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-7) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-4, 0-1 A-10)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago faces Saint Bonaventure after Sitori Tanin scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 70-57 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Ramblers have gone 6-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies have gone 1-5 away from home. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

Loyola Chicago scores 65.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 67.5 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naelle averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Isabellah Middleton is averaging 10.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.