Loyola Chicago hosts Canisius following Sangha’s 26-point showing

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-11, 0-2 MAAC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-1) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-11, 0-2 MAAC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-1)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Loyola Chicago after Jasman Sangha scored 26 points in Canisius’ 84-79 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Ramblers have gone 7-0 at home. Loyola Chicago is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Griffins are 0-5 on the road. Canisius is 0-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 49.5% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Ramblers.

Tana Kopa is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

