Loyola Chicago faces San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (8-2) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-0)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Loyola Chicago meet at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Ramblers have an 8-0 record in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago ranks fourth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Dons are 8-2 in non-conference play. San Francisco has a 7-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Loyola Chicago averages 82.4 points, 20.8 more per game than the 61.6 San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is shooting 35.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Ramblers.

Malik Thomas is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Dons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.