Loyola Chicago defeats Eastern Michigan 76-54

CHICAGO (AP) — Des Watson had 24 points in Loyola Chicago’s 76-54 win against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

Watson shot 8 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (7-0). Francis Nwaokorie scored 11 points while going 4 of 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Justin Moore had 11 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range). It was the seventh win in a row for the Ramblers.

Christian Henry led the Eagles (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Da’Sean Nelson added 13 points and six steals for Eastern Michigan. Yusuf Jihad also had six points.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 18:26 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Watson led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 39-26 at the break. Loyola Chicago extended its lead to 63-41 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Watson scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

