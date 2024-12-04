Lowe leads No. 18 Pittsburgh against Mississippi State after 28-point performance

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under…

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Pittsburgh visits Mississippi State after Jaland Lowe scored 28 points in Pittsburgh’s 91-90 overtime victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on their home court. Mississippi State scores 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-0 on the road. Pittsburgh is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Mississippi State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc.

Zach Austin is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.8 points and 1.9 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

