Love and UTSA host Texas State

UTSA Roadrunners (8-2) at Texas State Bobcats (6-3) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Texas…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-2) at Texas State Bobcats (6-3)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Texas State after Sidney Love scored 21 points in UTSA’s 76-61 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Bobcats are 2-2 on their home court.

The Roadrunners are 2-2 on the road.

Texas State’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Jordyn Jenkins is averaging 19.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

