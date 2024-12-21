Love and Arizona host Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) at Arizona Wildcats (5-5, 0-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) at Arizona Wildcats (5-5, 0-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -27.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Central Michigan after Caleb Love scored 23 points in Arizona’s 96-64 win over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in home games. Arizona is fifth in college basketball with 43.2 points in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 7.8.

The Chippewas are 3-3 on the road. Central Michigan is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Arizona’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan scores 7.0 more points per game (77.3) than Arizona gives up to opponents (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Anthony Pritchard is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Chippewas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.