Louisville visits Watkins and Florida State

Louisville Cardinals (6-5, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-3, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Louisville after Jamir Watkins scored 23 points in Florida State’s 82-64 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Seminoles have gone 5-1 in home games. Florida State is seventh in the ACC in team defense, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Cardinals are 0-1 against ACC opponents. Louisville scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Florida State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 9.5 more points per game (76.9) than Florida State allows to opponents (67.4).

The Seminoles and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daquan Davis is averaging 8.3 points for the Seminoles.

Chucky Hepburn is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

