Louisville visits Memphis following Boler’s 23-point performance

Louisville Cardinals (6-5, 0-1 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (2-8) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Louisville…

Louisville Cardinals (6-5, 0-1 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (2-8)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Louisville after TI’lan Boler scored 23 points in Memphis’ 90-75 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers have gone 2-3 at home. Memphis is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals have gone 2-1 away from home. Louisville is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Memphis averages 72.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 67.7 Louisville allows. Louisville’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boler averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

Olivia Cochran is averaging 10 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.