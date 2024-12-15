Louisville hosts Rivers and No. 22 NC State

NC State Wolfpack (7-3) at Louisville Cardinals (6-4) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 NC State…

NC State Wolfpack (7-3) at Louisville Cardinals (6-4)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 NC State visits Louisville after Saniya Rivers scored 25 points in NC State’s 59-57 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Cardinals are 3-1 on their home court. Louisville scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Wolfpack are 0-1 on the road. NC State scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Louisville makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). NC State averages 6.0 more points per game (73.3) than Louisville gives up to opponents (67.3).

The Cardinals and Wolfpack meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is scoring 11.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cardinals.

Aziaha James is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wolfpack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

