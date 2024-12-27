Louisville hosts Eastern Kentucky after Blanton’s 36-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-6) at Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 1-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-6) at Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 1-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -19.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces Louisville after Devontae Blanton scored 36 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 91-80 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Cardinals have gone 4-3 at home. Louisville is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 2-3 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Louisville averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky scores 5.7 more points per game (77.0) than Louisville allows to opponents (71.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cardinals.

Blanton is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.