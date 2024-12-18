Louisiana wins 68-62 over Appalachian State

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil had 15 points in Louisiana’s 68-62 win over Appalachian State on Wednesday night.…

El Moutaouakkil added eight rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-9). Michael Thomas finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range to add 11 points. Kyran Ratliff finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Dior Conners led the Mountaineers (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. CJ Huntley added 11 points for Appalachian State. Myles Tate also recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

