Louisiana Tech visits Baylor after Vonleh’s 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-2) at Baylor Bears (6-2)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Louisiana Tech after Aaronette Vonleh scored 20 points in Baylor’s 84-58 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Bears have gone 4-0 in home games. Baylor is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Lady Techsters have gone 1-1 away from home. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 6.3.

Baylor averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 5.0 more points per game (61.8) than Baylor allows to opponents (56.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Bears.

Marshall is averaging 14.5 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Lady Techsters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

