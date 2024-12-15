Louisiana Tech hosts Grand Canyon after Cooper’s 25-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-3) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-3) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Grand Canyon after Kaden Cooper scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 77-63 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 16.8 assists per game led by Sean Newman Jr. averaging 9.0.

The Antelopes play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 2.8.

Louisiana Tech averages 78.6 points, 5.9 more per game than the 72.7 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 12.5 more points per game (80.2) than Louisiana Tech allows (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Newman is averaging 8.5 points and nine assists for the Bulldogs.

Tyon Grant-Foster is shooting 32.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Antelopes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

