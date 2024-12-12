Louisiana Tech hosts Douglas and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits…

Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Louisiana Tech after Bradley Douglas scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 93-91 overtime victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-3 in road games. Georgia Southern is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Nakavieon White is averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

