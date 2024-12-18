Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to host Auburn Tigers Wednesday

Auburn Tigers (7-3) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-4) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on Auburn…

Auburn Tigers (7-3) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-4)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on Auburn in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-0 in home games. Louisiana allows 59.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-2 away from home. Auburn scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game.

Louisiana’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Deyona Gaston is averaging 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.