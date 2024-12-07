Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns take on the Rice Owls for cross-conference game

Rice Owls (6-3) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-3) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tamiah Robinson and Louisiana…

Rice Owls (6-3) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-3)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tamiah Robinson and Louisiana host Hailey Adams and Rice in non-conference action.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-0 on their home court. Louisiana ranks second in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 56.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Owls are 0-1 in road games. Rice is sixth in the AAC scoring 67.3 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Louisiana is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 38.8% Rice allows to opponents. Rice averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 11 points.

Dominique Ennis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

