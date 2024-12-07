Louisiana plays Louisiana Tech after Ratliff’s 25-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7) Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5;…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Louisiana Tech after Kyran Ratliff scored 25 points in Louisiana’s 76-75 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-3 in home games. Louisiana allows 81.9 points and has been outscored by 12.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. Louisiana Tech ranks sixth in the CUSA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaden Cooper averaging 6.2.

Louisiana averages 69.8 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 69.3 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Amaree Abram averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

