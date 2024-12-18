Louisiana hosts Tate and Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-9) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2;…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-9)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Louisiana after Myles Tate scored 24 points in Appalachian State’s 65-59 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-5 at home. Louisiana is 1-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 0-2 in road games. Appalachian State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 13.6 assists per game led by Tate averaging 5.1.

Louisiana scores 66.3 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 64.4 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Louisiana gives up.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Mountaineers match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 10.5 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

CJ Huntley is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

