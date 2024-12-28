Louisiana faces Georgia Southern on 3-game road slide

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) Statesboro, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana will look…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5)

Statesboro, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana will look to stop its three-game road skid when the Ragin’ Cajuns take on Georgia Southern.

The Eagles are 3-1 in home games. Georgia Southern scores 65.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-2 away from home. Louisiana ranks second in the Sun Belt shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Georgia Southern averages 65.3 points, 6.7 more per game than the 58.6 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 57.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 63.6 Georgia Southern gives up.

The Eagles and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is averaging 8.2 points for the Eagles.

Erica Lafayette is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

