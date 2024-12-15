Louis-Jacques scores 17, Colgate defeats Vermont 65-60

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nicolas Louis-Jacques’ 17 points helped Colgate defeat Vermont 65-60 on Sunday. Louis-Jacques shot 7 for 13,…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nicolas Louis-Jacques’ 17 points helped Colgate defeat Vermont 65-60 on Sunday.

Louis-Jacques shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (3-9). Jalen Cox scored 14 points, going 6 of 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). Brady Cummins shot 2 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Raiders snapped a five-game slide.

Nick Fiorillo finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Catamounts (5-7). TJ Hurley added 19 points for Vermont. Shamir Bogues also had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Colgate went into the half ahead of Vermont 28-26. Cox put up nine points in the half. Colgate used an 8-0 second-half run erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 55-50 with 5:21 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Cummins scored nine second-half points.

Colgate’s next game is Sunday against Iona at home. Vermont hosts Miami (OH) on Wednesday.

