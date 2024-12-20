Lorient scores 17 off the bench, North Texas knocks off Appalachian State 68-64

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Brenen Lorient scored 17 points off of the bench to lead North Texas past Appalachian State…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Brenen Lorient scored 17 points off of the bench to lead North Texas past Appalachian State 68-64 on Friday night.

Lorient added five rebounds and three blocks for the Mean Green (8-3). Atin Wright scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Rondel Walker shot 3 for 5, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds.

Myles Tate finished with 21 points, five assists and five steals for the Mountaineers (6-6). CJ Huntley added 17 points for Appalachian State. Jalil Beaubrun finished with 10 points.

North Texas went into halftime ahead of Appalachian State 33-28. Moulaye Sissoko scored seven points in the half. North Texas turned a six-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 48-33 lead with 13:12 left in the half. Lorient scored 12 second-half points in the victory.

North Texas’ next game is Sunday against Houston Christian at home, and Appalachian State hosts Troy on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

