Lorient and the North Texas Mean Green take on Mackey and the Houston Christian Huskies

Houston Christian Huskies (4-8, 1-1 Southland) at North Texas Mean Green (8-3)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian travels to North Texas for a non-conference matchup.

The Mean Green are 6-0 in home games. North Texas ranks seventh in the AAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Moulaye Sissoko averaging 1.9.

The Huskies have gone 1-4 away from home. Houston Christian averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

North Texas averages 68.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 72.2 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 42.0% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 13.1 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Mean Green.

Julian Mackey is shooting 40.6% and averaging 14.6 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

