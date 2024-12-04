Lorenz’s 16 help Wofford defeat Gardner-Webb 88-64

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jeremy Lorenz scored 16 points as Wofford beat Gardner-Webb 88-64 on Wednesday night. Lorenz shot 7…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jeremy Lorenz scored 16 points as Wofford beat Gardner-Webb 88-64 on Wednesday night.

Lorenz shot 7 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Terriers (4-5). Kyler Filewich scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and added nine rebounds. Corey Tripp shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jamaine Mann led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jacob Hudson added 14 points for Gardner-Webb. Colin Hawkins had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

