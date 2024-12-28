Lorenz scores 20, Wofford downs Kentucky Christian 100-55

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jeremy Lorenz scored 20 points as Wofford beat Kentucky Christian 100-55 on Saturday. Lorenz shot 8…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jeremy Lorenz scored 20 points as Wofford beat Kentucky Christian 100-55 on Saturday.

Lorenz shot 8 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (6-7). Dillon Bailey scored 16 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Anthony Arrington, Jr. shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

D’Angelo Stoxstill led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Kentucky Christian also got 12 points from Dejuan Johnson. LeMar Northington also had 12 points.

Wofford hosts UNC Greensboro in its next matchup on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.