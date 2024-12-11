Lopez leads Maine against Duquesne after 24-point performance

Maine Black Bears (6-5) at Duquesne Dukes (2-7) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5; over/under is…

Maine Black Bears (6-5) at Duquesne Dukes (2-7)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Duquesne after AJ Lopez scored 24 points in Maine’s 87-72 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Dukes are 1-3 in home games. Duquesne has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Black Bears are 1-5 on the road. Maine leads the America East giving up only 66.4 points per game while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Duquesne’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Maine gives up. Maine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Duquesne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 39.7% and averaging 11.3 points for the Dukes.

Lopez is averaging 14.1 points for the Black Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

