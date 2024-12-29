Longwood visits Cross and SMU

Longwood Lancers (11-3) at SMU Mustangs (10-2, 2-0 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -18; over/under…

Longwood Lancers (11-3) at SMU Mustangs (10-2, 2-0 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -18; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Longwood after Matt Cross scored 20 points in SMU’s 103-77 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Mustangs have gone 6-1 at home. SMU has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers are 3-0 on the road. Longwood is ninth in the Big South with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 2.9.

SMU makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). Longwood averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is averaging 9.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Christmas is averaging 11.8 points for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

