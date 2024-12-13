Longwood takes on North Carolina Central, aims for 4th straight win

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-8) at Longwood Lancers (9-2) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood will look…

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-8) at Longwood Lancers (9-2)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood will look to keep its three-game win streak going when the Lancers take on North Carolina Central.

The Lancers have gone 7-0 in home games. Longwood averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-5 in road games. North Carolina Central is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Longwood is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.3% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Longwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas is averaging 11.5 points for the Lancers.

Dionte Johnson is averaging 7.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

