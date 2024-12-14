Longwood puts home win streak on the line against North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-8) at Longwood Lancers (9-2) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -8;…

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-8) at Longwood Lancers (9-2)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -8; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts North Carolina Central trying to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Lancers have gone 7-0 at home. Longwood ranks seventh in the Big South with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 2.9.

The Eagles are 1-5 on the road. North Carolina Central is eighth in the MEAC with 16.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Adedire averaging 3.3.

Longwood is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.3% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Longwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is averaging 10 points and 3.6 assists for the Lancers.

Perry Smith Jr. is averaging 9.5 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

