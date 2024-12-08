Longwood Lancers to host the McNeese Cowgirls on Sunday

McNeese Cowgirls (5-4) at Longwood Lancers (6-4) Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits Longwood for a…

McNeese Cowgirls (5-4) at Longwood Lancers (6-4)

Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits Longwood for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Lancers are 4-2 on their home court. Longwood leads the Big South with 69.6 points and is shooting 39.7%.

The Cowgirls are 0-2 in road games. McNeese is third in the Southland scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Longwood’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Longwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Wilson is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lancers.

Mireia Yespes is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

