Long Beach State takes on CSU Fullerton, aims to halt 8-game slide

Long Beach State Beach (1-8) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-6)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State aims to end its eight-game losing streak with a victory over CSU Fullerton.

The Titans are 1-0 on their home court. CSU Fullerton has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beach are 0-3 on the road. Long Beach State ranks seventh in the Big West giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

CSU Fullerton averages 59.0 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 72.7 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Beach face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is scoring 10.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Titans.

Devin Askew is averaging 16.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Beach.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

