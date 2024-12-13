Long Beach State hosts No. 1 UCLA after Betts’ 23-point outing

UCLA Bruins (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Long Beach State Beach (5-3, 2-0 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5…

UCLA Bruins (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Long Beach State Beach (5-3, 2-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA plays Long Beach State after Lauren Betts scored 23 points in UCLA’s 73-62 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Beach have gone 3-0 at home. Long Beach State is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bruins are 2-0 on the road. UCLA ranks seventh in college basketball scoring 45.6 points per game in the paint led by Betts averaging 15.8.

Long Beach State averages 67.1 points, 13.9 more per game than the 53.2 UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Beach.

Betts is averaging 19.6 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bruins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.