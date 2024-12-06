Long Beach State hosts Nemeiksa and Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-2) at Long Beach State Beach (2-8, 1-0 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-2) at Long Beach State Beach (2-8, 1-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits Long Beach State after Gytis Nemeiksa scored 24 points in Hawaii’s 78-72 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Beach have gone 1-2 at home. Long Beach State gives up 71.0 points and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 0-1 in road games. Hawaii is fifth in the Big West giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Long Beach State scores 62.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 70.3 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

The Beach and Rainbow Warriors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is shooting 35.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Beach.

Nemeiksa is shooting 54.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Rainbow Warriors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

