Long Beach State hosts Betts and No. 1 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Long Beach State Beach (5-3, 2-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA visits Long Beach State after Lauren Betts scored 23 points in UCLA’s 73-62 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Beach are 3-0 on their home court. Long Beach State is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

The Bruins are 2-0 in road games. UCLA is 8-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Long Beach State averages 67.1 points, 13.9 more per game than the 53.2 UCLA allows. UCLA averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Long Beach State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Beach.

Betts is shooting 62.8% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bruins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

