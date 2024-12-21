LIU visits VCU on 5-game road skid

Long Island Sharks (3-8) at VCU Rams (5-6) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU will try to…

Long Island Sharks (3-8) at VCU Rams (5-6)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU will try to end its five-game road slide when the Sharks play VCU.

The Rams are 3-2 on their home court. VCU is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sharks are 0-5 on the road. LIU ranks second in the NEC allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

VCU’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game LIU gives up. LIU has shot at a 36.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams.

Sirviva Legions is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Sharks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 51.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

