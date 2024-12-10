LIU visits Saint Peter’s on 4-game road slide

Long Island Sharks (2-7) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-7) Jersey City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU…

Long Island Sharks (2-7) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-7)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Saint Peter’s looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Peacocks have gone 1-0 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 0-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sharks have gone 0-4 away from home. LIU is ninth in the NEC with 15.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Janessa Williams averaging 3.6.

Saint Peter’s averages 48.1 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 69.4 LIU gives up. LIU averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatmata Janneh is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Peacocks.

Williams is shooting 37.1% and averaging 11.2 points for the Sharks.

