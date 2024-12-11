LIU visits Saint Peter’s on 4-game road slide

Long Island Sharks (2-7) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-7) Jersey City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU…

Long Island Sharks (2-7) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-7)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU travels to Saint Peter’s looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Peacocks are 1-0 on their home court. Saint Peter’s ranks eighth in the MAAC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatmata Janneh averaging 1.9.

The Sharks are 0-4 on the road. LIU has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Peter’s averages 48.1 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 69.4 LIU allows. LIU’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points lower than Saint Peter’s has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Peacocks.

Janessa Williams is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Sharks.

