LIU visits Bates and Missouri

Long Island Sharks (4-8) at Missouri Tigers (8-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays LIU after Tamar Bates scored 29 points in Missouri’s 76-67 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Missouri is fourth in college basketball averaging 89.4 points and is shooting 51.8% from the field.

The Sharks are 2-5 on the road. LIU is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Missouri scores 89.4 points, 18.5 more per game than the 70.9 LIU allows. LIU has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bates is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Malachi Davis is shooting 37.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Sharks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

