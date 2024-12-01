LIU takes on Northeastern, aims to end 4-game slide

Northeastern Huskies (1-4) at Long Island Sharks (1-6) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU looks to end…

Northeastern Huskies (1-4) at Long Island Sharks (1-6)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU looks to end its four-game skid when the Sharks take on Northeastern.

The Sharks have gone 1-3 at home. LIU ranks fifth in the NEC in team defense, allowing 71.7 points while holding opponents to 50.9% shooting.

The Huskies are 1-3 on the road. Northeastern has a 0-4 record against teams over .500.

LIU’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 46.6 points per game, 25.1 fewer points than the 71.7 LIU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Williams is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Maddie Vizza averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

