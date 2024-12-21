LIU hosts Lehigh after Davis’ 23-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-6) at Long Island Sharks (4-10) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-6) at Long Island Sharks (4-10)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Lehigh after Malachi Davis scored 23 points in LIU’s 80-72 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Sharks are 2-2 in home games. LIU averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 0-6 away from home. Lehigh is third in the Patriot League scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

LIU is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Sharks.

Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.