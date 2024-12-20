LIU faces VCU on 5-game road skid

Long Island Sharks (3-8) at VCU Rams (5-6) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU hits the road…

Long Island Sharks (3-8) at VCU Rams (5-6)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hits the road against VCU looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Rams are 3-2 on their home court. VCU has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sharks are 0-5 on the road. LIU averages 20.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

VCU is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 46.3% LIU allows to opponents. LIU has shot at a 36.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 35.3% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Rams.

Eszter Varga is averaging 4.1 points for the Sharks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 51.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

