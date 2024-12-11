LIU faces UMass-Lowell after Lee’s 23-point game

Long Island Sharks (4-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-4) Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks…

Long Island Sharks (4-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-4)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -16; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits UMass-Lowell after Jalen Lee scored 23 points in LIU’s 103-53 win against the York (NY) Cardinal.

The River Hawks are 5-0 on their home court. UMass-Lowell averages 85.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Sharks have gone 2-4 away from home. LIU has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game LIU gives up. LIU averages 72.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 77.5 UMass-Lowell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Mincey is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the River Hawks.

Malachi Davis is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Sharks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

