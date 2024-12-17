Littlepage-Buggs leads Baylor against Utah Tech after 21-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-7) at Baylor Bears (9-2) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on Utah…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-7) at Baylor Bears (9-2)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on Utah Tech after Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 21 points in Baylor’s 71-64 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

The Bears are 7-0 in home games. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 41.3 rebounds per game led by Littlepage-Buggs averaging 10.9.

The Trailblazers are 1-4 on the road. Utah Tech ranks 174th in college basketball averaging 10.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 30.9% from downtown. Emily Isaacson leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

Baylor’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech scores 15.1 more points per game (69.7) than Baylor allows (54.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 15.2 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Bears.

Isaacson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

