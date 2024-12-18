Littleford and UT Martin host Morehead State

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) at Morehead State Eagles (5-5) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) at Morehead State Eagles (5-5)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Morehead State after Shae Littleford scored 27 points in UT Martin’s 82-71 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 at home. Morehead State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks are 0-3 in road games. UT Martin is ninth in the OVC allowing 75.5 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Morehead State is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.4% UT Martin allows to opponents. UT Martin has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Skyhawks match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Anaya Brown is averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks.

