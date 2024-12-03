Little Rock takes on Arkansas State, aims to end 5-game slide

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-3) at Little Rock Trojans (1-5) Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-3) at Little Rock Trojans (1-5)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock enters the matchup with Arkansas State after losing five in a row.

The Trojans are 1-2 in home games. Little Rock ranks fourth in the OVC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Emerald Parker averaging 2.5.

The Red Wolves are 1-3 in road games. Arkansas State has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

Little Rock is shooting 34.8% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 73.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 75.3 Little Rock allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Holman is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 7.7 points and two steals.

Crislyn Rose is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Red Wolves.

