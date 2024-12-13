Little Rock plays Missouri State on 4-game road skid

Little Rock Trojans (2-6) at Missouri State Bears (5-3) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits…

Little Rock Trojans (2-6) at Missouri State Bears (5-3)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Missouri State looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Bears have gone 2-0 at home. Missouri State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 0-4 in road games. Little Rock is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Missouri State averages 70.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 69.5 Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 55.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 70.4 Missouri State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bears.

Faith Lee is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Trojans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

