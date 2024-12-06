Little Rock plays Central Arkansas, looks to break road losing streak

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-2) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock…

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Central Arkansas looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Sugar Bears are 3-0 in home games. Central Arkansas ranks second in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Trojans are 0-3 on the road. Little Rock is ninth in the OVC scoring 57.7 points per game and is shooting 36.4%.

Central Arkansas averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock has shot at a 36.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Faith Lee is averaging 13 points for the Trojans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

