Little Rock hosts UIC following Wilkinson’s 25-point outing

UIC Flames (6-4, 0-1 MVC) at Little Rock Trojans (6-4) Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little…

UIC Flames (6-4, 0-1 MVC) at Little Rock Trojans (6-4)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts UIC after Mwani Wilkinson scored 25 points in Little Rock’s 80-57 win against the Ouachita Baptist Tigers.

The Trojans have gone 4-0 in home games. Little Rock ranks third in the OVC with 14.1 assists per game led by Johnathan Lawson averaging 4.0.

The Flames are 0-1 on the road. UIC is the MVC leader with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Sasa Ciani averaging 10.3.

Little Rock is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.3% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkinson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Trojans.

Ciani is averaging 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Flames.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.