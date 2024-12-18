Little Rock faces SIU-Edwardsville following Lee’s 20-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) at Little Rock Trojans (2-7) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) at Little Rock Trojans (2-7)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces SIU-Edwardsville after Faith Lee scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 67-45 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Trojans are 2-2 in home games. Little Rock is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars have gone 0-5 away from home. SIU-Edwardsville ranks sixth in the OVC with 12.1 assists per game led by Molly Sheehan averaging 2.1.

Little Rock is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 39.9% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Little Rock gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Trojans.

Brianna Wooldridge is shooting 46.0% and averaging 9.1 points for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.